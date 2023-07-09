Iran Foreign Ministry spox. lambasts Zahedan terrorist attack

"The enemies of Iran's security have once again targeted the servants of the nation and the guardians of their security," Kan'ani said on Sunday.

Asking the almighty God to bestow forgiveness and blessing on the attack's martyrs, the senior Iranian diplomat offered condolences to the families of the martyrs.

On Saturday morning, a terrorist attack was reported on a police station in Zahedan during which one police officer and a soldier were martyred.

The terrorist group Jaish ul-Adl took responsibility for the terrorist attack on a police station in Zahedan, southeast Iran.

