  1. Iran
Jul 9, 2023, 12:45 PM

Iran Foreign Ministry spox. lambasts Zahedan terrorist attack

Iran Foreign Ministry spox. lambasts Zahedan terrorist attack

TEHRAN, Jul. 09 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the city of Zahedan which resulted in the martyrdom of two security forces.

"The enemies of Iran's security have once again targeted the servants of the nation and the guardians of their security," Kan'ani said on Sunday.

Asking the almighty God to bestow forgiveness and blessing on the attack's martyrs, the senior Iranian diplomat offered condolences to the families of the martyrs.

On Saturday morning, a terrorist attack was reported on a police station in Zahedan during which one police officer and a soldier were martyred.

The terrorist group Jaish ul-Adl took responsibility for the terrorist attack on a police station in Zahedan, southeast Iran.

MNA

News Code 203002

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News