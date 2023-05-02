Perpetrators behind martyrdom of police cmdr. in SE arrested

The chief of the Iranian Police Criminal Investigation Department in Sarvan district in the Sistan and Baluchistan Province in southeast Iran was martyred in an assassination along with his wife over the last weekend.

About the case of the assassination, the commander of the province's police Brigadier General Doostali Jalilian said on Tuesday that the perpetrators behind the martyrdom of Colonel Shahraki and his wife were apprehended less than 48 hours after the crime.

The police commander said three individuals were arrested in a police operation.

According to Jalilian, one of the perpetrators is linked with the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group, adding that in their hideout, 3 rifles ad along with a number of magazines and quantities of ammunition, a stolen Peugeot Pars vehicle and a Peugeot 405 car were seized by the police forces.