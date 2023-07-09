Silence of human rights claimants reveals their true nature

In a message to Iran’s police commander Ahmad Reza Radan, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian expressed his condolences to the family of the two Zahedan martyrs.

According to Amir-Abdollahian, a lot of Iranian forces have been martyred in fight against terrorist groups.

He added that martyrs have always protected the country from the evil threats of terrorists and their supporters.

"The silence of human rights claimants against such crimes reveals their true nature," he further pointed out.

On Saturday morning, a terrorist attack was reported on a police station in Zahedan, southeast Iran during which one police officer and a soldier were martyred.

The terrorist group Jaish ul-Adl took responsibility for the terrorist attack.

SKH/Spox