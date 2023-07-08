Pakistan voices solidarity with Iran over Zahedan attack

In a statement on Saturday, the Foreign Office of Pakistan expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

It affirmed Pakistan's complete solidarity with the government and people of Iran in the common fight against the scourge of terrorism.

On Saturday morning, a terrorist attack was reported on a police station in Zahedan during which one police officer and a soldier were martyred.

The terrorist group Jaish ul-Adl took responsibility for the terrorist attack on a police station in Zahedan, southeast Iran.

