Iran learns fate at 2023 IHF Women’s World Championship

The 26th Women’s World Championships will take place from Nov. 29 to Dec. 17 in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

A total of 32 teams are divided into eight groups of four teams.

Iran is drawn in Group F along with Germany, Poland and Japan.

The top three teams in each group will advance to the main round, and the fourth-place teams will advance to the President`s Cup.

The two best teams in each of the four main round groups will advance to the knockout round. Due to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the teams will also play a placement round for placement 5-8.

GROUP A (GÖTEBORG/SWE)

Sweden

Croatia

China

Senegal

GROUP B (HELSINGBORG/SWE)

Montenegro

Hungary

Cameroon

Paraguay



GROUP C (STAVANGER/NOR)

Norway

South Korea

Greenland

Austria

GROUP D (STAVANGER/NOR)

France

Slovenia

Angola

Iceland

GROUP E (HERNING/DEN)

Denmark

Romania

Serbia

Chile

GROUP F (HERNING/DEN)

Germany

Poland

Japan

Iran

GROUP G (FREDRIKSHAVN/DEN)

Brazil

Spain

Ukraine

Kazakhstan

GROUP H (FREDRIKSHAVN/DEN)

Netherlands

Czech Republic

Argentina

Congo

MNA/TT