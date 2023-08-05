Iran into 2023 IHF Youth World Championship main round

Iran defeated Burundi 46-24 on Saturday at the sporting event being held in Croatia.

In the group H, Iran and Sweden shared the spoils in a 26-26 draw.

Then, the Iranian players emerged victorious over Faroe Islands 29-27.

After 13 years of absence, the Islamic Republic of Iran return to the IHF Men’s Youth (U19) World Championship.

In the round of 16, Iran's national team will face the winner of the match between German or Saudi teams in Group G.

Iran booked a place in the ongoing world championship in Croatia after becoming vice champion in Asia.

This is the first time, the Iranian team reached the quarter-final of the world championships They took part in the first three tournaments of this competition where they placed in rankings between eight and twelve.

Led by Majid Rahimizadeh, the Iranian squad finished runner-up at the 2022 Asian Men’s Youth Handball Championship in Bahrain.

