Iran beats India at Asian Women's Junior Handball C'ships

Iran is scheduled to meet Uzbekistan on Friday in the 5th – 8th place.

Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Japan, and South Korea are in Group A.

The Iranian team lost to China 29-23 and Chinese Taipei 28-18 and defeated Uzbekistan 37-36.

The Asian Women's Junior Handball Championship is the official competition for junior women's national handball teams of Asia and takes place every two years.

The top five teams will qualify for the 24th IHF Women’s Junior (U20) Handball World Championship in North Macedonia, slated for June 19 to 30, 2024.

MNA/TT