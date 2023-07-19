Tehran-Riyadh agreement to contribute regional security

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, Secretary General of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, emphasized that all Persian Gulf countries welcomed the normalization of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran.



The normalization of relations between Tehran and Riyadh plays a role in strengthening the stability of the region, he said, adding, "We are willing to hold deep discussions with Iran within the framework of international law."

Saying that the economy of the Persian Gulf countries poses the most important and biggest challenge to PGCC, he said, "We strive to strengthen the factors of achieving economic growth."

There is a clear determination among the leaders of these countries to achieve economic growth, Al-Badawi stated.

Regarding the issue of Sudan, he said that the Persian Gulf countries want the realization of peace and ceasefire in Sudan and to keep the people of this country away from war and conflict.

On March 10, after several days of intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran, and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume their diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies and diplomatic missions after seven years of estrangement.

