Dynamic diplomacy underway to realize national interests

In a post on his Twitter account on Friday, Amir-Abdollahian gave a brief report on his diplomatic moves made during his two-day trip to Baku.

The Iranian minister attended the two-day meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Azerbaijan's Baku.

With its main theme “NAM: United and steadfast in confronting emerging challenges,” the NAM Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau opened on Wednesday.

The top Iranian diplomat delivered a speech at the NAM meeting and also attended the NAM Ministerial Committee on Palestine.

In his Twitter post, Amir-Abdollahian said in addition to his speeches, he held meetings with Azerbaijan's president and his counterparts from Turkey, Iraq, Malaysia, Sudan, Belarus, Syria, Kuwait and Nicaragua.

Amir-Abdollahian said he also met with Riyad al-Maliki of Palestine’s Fatah Liberation Movement.

"Dynamic diplomacy is underway to pursue the fulfillment of Iran’s national interests," the Iranian foreign minister said.

Addressing the NAM Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau, Amir-Abdollahian highlighted Iran's policy of consolidating neighborly relations and its remarkable achievements in the fight against terrorism.

He said Iran has proved to be a reliable partner in West Asia.

With its 120 member states, the NAM is the largest grouping of countries outside of the UN, making it an important role player in global and multilateral affairs.

MNa/PressTV