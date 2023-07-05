Iran has no limits to expand relations with India: FM

Hailing India's support for Iran's membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the top Iranian diplomat called for utilizing the organization's capacities for developing bilateral ties.

Referring to the favorable history of cooperation between Iran and India, Amir-Abdollahian expressed hope that the cooperation in the advancement of the Chabahar Port and North-South Corridor project will be successful as well.

He also considered the continuous meetings and consultations of the two countries' high-ranking officials important in promoting bilateral cooperation

Vikram Misri, for his part, welcomed Iran's accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and called for enhancing the level of bilateral cooperation between Tehran and New Delhi more than before.

Tehran became a full-fledged member of the SCO on Tuesday.

Iran submitted its initial application to the alliance 15 years ago. At a session held in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe in September 2021, Iran’s candidacy was accepted.

The organization was founded by China, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan at a summit held in Shanghai in 2001.

