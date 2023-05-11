Ukraine war could end if West stops weapons supply to Kyiv

"I know how to end the war immediately: I stop providing military assistance to Ukraine, and Ukraine has to surrender in a few days. That's it, the war is over," Borrell said in an interview with Spanish broadcaster Sexta, Sputnik reported.

Borrell noted, however, that Ukraine in this case would turn into "a puppet country, like Belarus, deprived of its freedoms."

"That is why we must continue helping Ukraine," Borrell added.

Later in the day, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak commented on Borrell’s statement, claiming that "termination of the supply of weapons to Ukraine absolutely does not end the war immediately."

"This is a pure oxymoron," Podolyak said on Twitter. "The only solution is the immediate withdrawal of the Russian occupation troops from the foreign sovereign territory... And terminating the supply only means scaling up the war, moving it to other territories, a sharp increase in war crimes, and total destruction of the civilian population. Set the right emphases."

Western countries have been supplying Kyiv with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kyiv.

MNA/PR