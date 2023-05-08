Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell spoke on phone on Tuesday afternoon, according to a readout of the phone conversation by the Iranian foreign ministry.

The latest developments related to relations with Europe, talks between Iran and Europe, and developments in Ukraine were discussed I=in the phone call.

Welcoming the ongoing cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Joseph Borrell assessed its continuation as useful and positive.

The EU diplomat said JCPOA is important for the European Union, adding "we are working for the return of all parties to it."

Borrell also pointed to the process of normalizing relations between Tehran and Riyadh and considered it an important step in strengthening regional stability.

In the call, foreign minister of Iran considered the principle of dialogue based on mutual respect to be an important and decisive step to remove obstacles and move forward in the way of relations between Europe and the Islamic Republic of Iran. He also referred to the recent talks between Iran and Europe, saying "Our feeling is that the opposite parties are on the path of taking positive steps."

Amir Abdullahian added, "The Islamic Republic of Iran as always welcomes constructive initiatives."

In response to Borrell's remarks regarding the recent execution of terrorist Habib Asyoud in Iran, the foreign minister made it clear that, "Some European authorities, instead of showing their determination to fight terrorism, unfortunately, by adopting meddlesome stances [towards Iran], they assist spreading the sinister phenomenon of terrorism."

The latest developments in Ukraine were also discussed in the phone call.

Amir-Abdollahian also criticized the selective, defective and incorrect way in which Borrell's media team report after each telephone conversation with him.

