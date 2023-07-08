Iran women runners-up at 2023 ParaVolley Asia Oceania Zone

The Iranian team lost to China 3-0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-11) in the final match of the 2023 ParaVolley Asia Oceania Zone Championships on Saturday.

Iran's women's national sitting volleyball team had defeated the teams of South Korea, Kazakhstan, India (group stage) and Japan (semi-final stage) before being beaten by china.

The champion of the Asian Sitting Volleyball Championships would earn a spot at the 2024 Paralympic Games. Thus, Iran failed to win the quota for these games.

The 2023 ParaVolley Asia Oceania Zone Championships in both men's and women's categories was underway in Astana, Kazakhstan from July 3 to 8.

