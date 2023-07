The national Iranian men's volleyball team lost to Bulgaria 3-2 in Week 3 of the 2023 VNL, which was held in the US' Anaheim on Friday.

The Iranian team lost the game to its European rival while it was in the lead 2-1 at the end of the third set.

Bulgaria, however, made a comeback and won the next two sets to defeat Iran 3-2.

Iran is scheduled to hold its next match of the tournament against Argentina early on Sunday.

