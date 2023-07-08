Iran men crowned at 2023 ParaVolley Asia Oceania Zone

The Iranian men’s sitting volleyball team today met their rivals from Kazakhstan in the final match and defeated them 3-0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-17).

On Thursday, the men defeated Iraq in straight sets (25-10, 25-7, 25-15) in the semifinals of the ParaVolley Asia Oceania Zone Championships.

Also, Iran’s women’s sitting volleyball team lost to China 3-0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-11) in the final match of the 2023 ParaVolley Asia Oceania Zone Championships on Saturday.

Both Iran and Kazakhstan teams will participate in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

The competitions started on July 3 in Astana, Kazakhstan, and will finish on July 8.

