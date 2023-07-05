Iranian women defeat Indian rivals at ParaVolley Asia C'ships

Iranian defeated India by winning three straight sets (25-10, 25-10, 25-4).

The Iranian team will face the second team of Group B in the semi-final stage on Thursday.

The champion of the Asian Sitting Volleyball Championships will earn a spot at the 2024 Paralympic Games.

The 2023 ParaVolley Asia Oceania Zone Championships in both men's and women's categories is held in Astana, Kazakhstan from July 3 to 8.

The Iranian men's team who are participating in the same competitions defeated their Chinese opponent in three straight sets earlier on Tuesday.

