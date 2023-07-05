  1. Sports
Iranian women defeat Indian rivals at ParaVolley Asia C'ships

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – The Iranian national women's sitting volleyball team on Wednesday won the match against India at the 2023 ParaVolley Asia Oceania Zone Championships.

Iranian defeated India by winning three straight sets (25-10, 25-10, 25-4).

The Iranian team will face the second team of Group B in the semi-final stage on Thursday.

The champion of the Asian Sitting Volleyball Championships will earn a spot at the 2024 Paralympic Games.

The 2023 ParaVolley Asia Oceania Zone Championships in both men's and women's categories is held in Astana, Kazakhstan from July 3 to 8.

The Iranian men's team who are participating in the same competitions defeated their Chinese opponent in three straight sets earlier on Tuesday.

