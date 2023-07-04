Iran urges UN, intl. community to stop Zionists crimes

Strongly condemning the Zionists' attacks, Kan'ani on Tuesday stressed Iran's support for the Palestinian nation over their legitimate right to defend themselves against the Israeli regime forces.

The continuous attacks of the Zionist terrorist military on different areas of the West Bank cannot restore their lost power, the senior Iranian diplomat underlined.

Considering these terrorist actions as ineffective struggles that will not help the consolidation of the power of the Zionist apartheid regime, he went on to say that not only the Palestinians but also the Zionist settlers no longer believe in the fake grandeur of the Israeli regime.

The Zionist regime's forces assaulted several neighborhoods in Jenin by air and land on Monday as the Palestinian death toll from the latest wave of Israeli aggression has topped 10 since it began in the early hours of the day.

The Zionist regime troops have forced hundreds of Palestinian families in the West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp to leave their homes, as the regime continues its savage aggression against the camp’s residents.

In reaction to the recent crimes committed by the Israeli regime against the Palestinians in the West Bank city of Jenin, Iranian Mission to the United Nations voiced the country's readiness to assist Resistance if asked.

