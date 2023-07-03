Israel killed 24 Palestinians, including 5 children, in June

According to a report by Palestinian Information Center on Sunday, ten people in Jenin, seven people in Nablus, three people in Ramallah and al-Bireh, one person in al-Quds, one in Tubas, one in Bethlehem and one person in the Gaza Strip were killed in that month.

The latest killings have raised the number of Palestinian martyrs to 186 since the beginning of the year.

The report said 36 Palestinians were killed in January, 31 in February, 27 in March, 12 in April and 56 in May.

In another report on Sunday, Palestine's Shehab news agency said the Israeli regime forces carried out arrested 380 people, including 45 children and 10 women, in the occupied West Bank, al-Quds and Gaza last month.

Citing a statement by the Palestine Detainees Studies Center, the news agency said the city of al-Quds had the highest percentage of detainees, with 135 cases, followed by Bethlehem with more than 90 cases.

In June, the regime also demolished three houses belonging to the families of prisoners after planting them with explosives.

Over the past months, the Israeli regime has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

Most of the raids have been into the cities of Nablus and Jenin, where the Israeli regime forces have been trying to stifle a growing Palestinian resistance against occupation.

MNA/PressTV