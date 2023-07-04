Iran supports any request for assistance from Palestinians

"Based on Iran's assessment, Palestinians cannot regain their seized rights from the Israeli regime through negotiation, as the Israeli regime only responds to force," the Iranian Mission to the United Nations told Newsweek. "Therefore, Iran supports any request for assistance from the Palestinian resistance."

The Zionist regime's forces assaulted several neighborhoods in Jenin by air and land on Monday as the Palestinian death toll from the latest wave of Israeli aggression has topped 10 since it began in the early hours of the day.

The Zionist regime troops have forced hundreds of Palestinian families in the West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp to leave their homes, as the regime continues its savage aggression against the camp’s residents.

MNA/IRN85159107