At least 7 Zionists injured in Palestinian op. in Tel Aviv

Local Palestinian media including Shahab news have said the incident was a martyrdom-seeking operation in Tel Aviv carried out by a Palestinian there.

Aljazeera and local Palestinian media have cited sources as saying 14 Zionists were injured as a result of the incident in the north of Tel Aviv.

Hebrew language media have announced that five of the injured Zionists are in critical condition.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasim has praised the operation as the first response to the crimes the occupiers have committed against the Palestinian nation in the Jenin camp. The Hamas spokesman stressed that the Zionists will have to pay a price for their crimes in the Jenin camp.

The local Zionist media including the Times of Israel have cited the Tel Aviv police as saying that seven people were wounded in the attack in Tel Aviv, which included a car-ramming and stabbing.

The police said that three of the victims are listed in serious condition, two are in moderate condition, and another two suffered light injuries.

The attacker rammed his pickup truck into people on a sidewalk on Pinchas Rosen Street in the coastal city, then got out and stabbed others, the police continued.

According to Times of Israel, the attacker who carried out the attack in Tel Aviv is named by Hebrew-language media as Hassin Khalila, 23, from the southern West Bank town of as-Samu, near Hebron.

The reports say he entered the Occupied Lands with a permit for medical treatment.

MNA