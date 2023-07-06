Zionist military force killed in West Bank

Zionist media reported that the perpetrator of the anti-Zionist operation was martyred by the Israeli regime troops.

Earlier on Thursday morning, Palestinian sources reported that 142 anti-Zionist operations were carried out across the West Bank and al-Quds.

The operations included confronting the Zionists' attacks, bomb explosions, and attacking the vehicles of Zionist settlers.

On Monday, the Tel Aviv regime launched a major aerial and ground offensive in Jenin and its refugee camp, martyring at least 12 Palestinians and injuring dozens.

The military assault marked the largest in the occupied West Bank in around two decades, as the regime deployed armed drones and hundreds of troops against innocent Palestinian civilians.

Israeli regime's troops also forced hundreds of families in the Jenin camp to leave their homes in preparation for demolishing them in order to reach the resistance fighters.

A steadfast Palestinian resistance response prompted the regime’s troops to finally pull back from Jenin on Tuesday evening following a 44-hour-long incursion.

