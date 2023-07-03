China, Russia confirm desires to enhance military coop.

China's State Councilor Li Shangfu met with Russian Navy's Commander-in-Chief Nikolai Yevmenov in Beijing on Monday, China Daily reported.

According to a statement by the Minister of National Defense, Li said that, under the strategic guidance of the heads of states of both countries, China-Russia military exchanges and cooperation have steadily developed, and the two navies have close interactions and frequent exchanges.

Li expressed the hope that both sides can enhance communication at all levels; organize joint exercises, patrols and contests on a regular basis;

He also called for expanding practical cooperation in professional fields to actively contribute to regional and even global peace and stability.

Nikolai Yevmenov, for his part, stated that Russia attaches great importance to enhancing practical cooperation between the two militaries in various fields.

He said Russia is willing to maintain close coordination with China and firmly implement the important consensus reached by the two leaders.

He also expressed Russia's willingness to continuously expand naval exchanges at all levels, jointly organize important exercises such as joint maritime exercises and patrols, and constantly push the bilateral military relations to a higher level.

