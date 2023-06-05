Russia starts naval exercises in seas of Japan, Okhotsk

Russia's Pacific Fleet forces have started operational exercises in the waters of the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk that will last until June 20, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters.

"More than 60 warships and support vessels, about 35 naval aviation aircraft, coastal troops, and more than 11,000 military personnel are involved in the exercise of the Pacific Fleet forces grouping," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Kuril Islands dispute is a territorial dispute between Japan and Russia over the ownership of the four southernmost Kuril Islands.

The Kuril Islands are a chain of islands that stretch between the Japanese island of Hokkaido at their southern end and the Russian Kamchatka Peninsula at their northern end. The islands separate the Sea of Okhotsk from the Pacific Ocean.

