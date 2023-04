The ministry did not say exactly when the exercise will be held but said forces from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy will stay in Singapore from late April till early May, during which time they will also participate in the IMDEX Asia, Asia's leading naval and maritime defense event, which is slated to take place on May 3-5 in Singapore, according to CTGN.

It added that a delegation from the PLA Navy will join seminars on international maritime safety at the event.

MNA/PR