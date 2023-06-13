China holds live-fire drills near Taiwan

China's Maritime Safety Administration issued a no-sail zone warning from late morning to mid-afternoon on Tuesday for an area off Taizhou City in Zhejiang province for live fire exercises from warships.

Other drills around the same location will last until late Tuesday evening, it said.

China will hold separate exercises in another northern part of the East China Sea until late Wednesday afternoon, the maritime safety agency said.

China's East China Sea exercises coincide with a quadrilateral naval exercise in the Philippine Sea that started on Friday involving the US, Japan, Canada and France, according to CNA.

That includes two carrier strike groups led by US aircraft carriers USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan jointly operating for the first time since June 2020, the US 7th Fleet said in a statement.

MP/PR