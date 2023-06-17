Iran wins 2 awards at Shanghai International Film Festival

Sorour Peyrovani won the Best Actress award for “1.5 Horsepower” and Davood Malek Hosseini won the Best Cinematographer prize for the “Cause of Death: Unknown” at Shanghai International Film Festival.

“When I was a child, I used to put my head on my mother's shoulders, her shoulders were very warm, I miss my mother's smell, I miss her,” a brief synopsis for ‘1.5 Horsepower’ reads.

Sorour Peyrovani, Ebrahim Azizi, Mohammad Ashkanfar, and Amir Babashahabi form the cast list of the flick.

The synopsis for ‘Cause of Death: Unknown’ reads, “Eight travelers leave Shahdad for Kerman before sunrise. An accidental midway stops them from going…"

Banipal Shoumoun, Alireza Sanifar, Neda Jebraeili, Ali Mohammad Radmanesh, Zakieh Behbahani, Reza Amouzad, Soheil Bavi, and Saeed Rezaeikia are among the cast members of the film.

Founded in 1993, Shanghai International Film Festival is the largest film festival in China which runs from June 9 to 18 in Shanghai.

Also, “Sunday,” by Uzbekistan-based director Shokir Kholikov, was named the best film in the Asian New Talent section of the festival.

