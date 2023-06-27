  1. Culture
Iran short film 'Freelodaer' awarded in American festival

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – Iranian short film "Freelodaer" by Elham Mohammadzadeh has been awarded at Student World Impact Film Festival (SWIFF) in the US.

Hamoon Seyyedi, Roshanak Khosravi, Sahar Nassaji Kashi, and Vahid Qazi Zahedi are among the cast of the short film.

Written and directed by Mohammadzadeh, the short piece narrates the story of a fake divorce.

The synopsis of the short film reads, "Leila and Reza get into trouble to get rid of financial problems and face a new challenge."

Over 13,000 films from 120 states were sent to the secretariat of the latest edition of the SWIFF.

The SWIFF 2023 Awards Ceremony was held on June 25.

