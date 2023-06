Produced by Kaveh Mazaheri and Sorena Ekbatani, 'The ZOO' was featured in the 12th Beijing International Short Film Festival held on November 18-28, 2022.

According to the film’s synopsis, Ra’na is looking for a deer she has dreamt of in the zoo while her mother is trying to tell her important news.

Earlier in January, “The Zoo” was chosen as the joint winner of the best film prize at the Second Diyarbakir International Short Film Festival in Turkey.

