Russia does not attack civilian infrastructure: Kremlin

Dmitry Peskov made the remarks while talking to journalists on Wednesday where he also said that Russian strikes “target only objects that are connected to military infrastructure in some way," Russia Today or RT reported.

Ukraine has blamed Moscow for killing at least ten civilians and injuring more than 60 in a missile strike on Tuesday evening in the Kyiv-controlled city of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klimenko claimed that two Russian missiles hit downtown Kramatorsk, with one projectile destroying a pizzeria and causing a large number of casualties.

According to Ukrainian authorities, ten civilians, including three girls aged between 14 and 17, were killed in the city as a result of the strikes that they have blamed on Russia, while more than 60 others were injured.

Since the beginning of the conflict in February last year, Kiev has repeatedly accused Russia of deliberately striking civilian targets. Moscow has denied the allegations, saying that its military makes an effort to mitigate damage to civilians as it works to diminish Ukraine’s military capability.

