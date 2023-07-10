  1. Politics
Jul 10, 2023, 8:20 PM

Peskov:

Ukraine NATO membership could threaten European security

TEHRAN, Jul. 10 (MNA) – The accession of Ukraine to NATO will have very negative consequences for the European security architecture, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"You know the absolutely understandable and consistent position of Russia that Ukraine's membership in NATO will have very, very negative consequences for the entire already half-ruined security architecture in Europe," Peskov told reporters, according to Sputnik. 

He added that it will be an absolute danger, a threat to our country. 

Kiev's accession will require a fairly clear and firm response from Russia, the official further pointed out.

Leaders of NATO member states meet in the Lithuanian capital on Tuesday, where the Ukraine war and Kiev's bid to join the alliance are expected to be the main focus of the meeting.

