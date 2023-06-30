Iranian culture week to be held in Moscow: envoy

Speaking to local Russian media, Iran's Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jelali announced on Friday that the Iranian Culture Week event will start in Moscow on July 4.

Jalali said that Iranian Islamic Culture and Guidance Minister Mohammad Mahdi Esmaeili will attend the opening ceremony of the event.

Saying that many programs such as film screenings, and displaying traditional Iranian handicrafts and carpets are on the agenda at the event, the diplomat added that the Iranian National Orchestra and the Russian Youth Orchestra will perform a joint concert.

The Iranian Culture Week event, which will introduce the different components of Iranian culture, will be held on July 4-8.

MNA