130,000 chemical victims result of arming Saddam regime

"The results of arming Saddam's regime with chemical weapons by Germany, America, France, England, and the Netherlands: 13,000 martyrs and 130,000 chemical victims in Iran include 130 martyrs and 8,000 chemical victims in Sardasht, 5,000 martyrs and 10,000 chemical victims in Halabja," Kazem Gharibabadi, secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights and the Judiciary chief’s deputy for international affairs tweeted.

Iran’s top human rights official also urged the claimants of human rights to investigate this inhuman crime.

On 28 June 1987, Iraq dropped mustard gas bombs on Sardasht, West Azarbaijan, Iran. The gas attacks occurred during the Iran–Iraq War when Iraq frequently used chemical weapons against Iranian civilians and soldiers.

