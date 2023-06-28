  1. Politics
Iran police chief meets with Russian Security Council head

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – Iran’s police commander Ahmad Reza Radan held talks with the secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Platonovich Patrushev on a visit to Moscow on Wednesday on bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

During the meeting between Patrushev and Radan in Moscow, issues related to the continuation of cooperation between Russia and Iran through special services and law enforcement agencies were discussed.

Brigadier General Ahmadreza Radan arrived in Moscow at the head of a delegation for a two-day visit Tuesday.

Upon his arrival at the Moscow airport, Radan said, "During this trip, a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in law enforcement and exercising laws fields would be signed."

According to the Iran police chief, the Iranian police delegation was slated to visit the potentials and capabilities of the Russian police in the fight against organized crime in addition to holding meetings with Russian security and law enforcement officials.

