Over 1.4 tons of narcotics busted in Iran's Hormozgan

Brigadier General Ali Akbar Javidan made the announcement on Saturday, saying that following the intelligence activities of the police forces of Bandar-e Lengeh, Minab, Kamir and Hajiabad cities a total amount of 1.430 tons of illicit drugs including 1.420 tons of opium and 10 kg of hashish have been confiscated during the last 48 hours.

8 vehicles carrying narcotics have been seized in this regard and 9 smugglers were arrested, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

