Iran, Russia officials sign MoU to enhance security coop.

Brigadier General Ahmadreza Radan, who has traveled to Moscow at the official invitation of the Russian National Guard, held talks with General Viktor Zolotov on Wednesday.

At the end of these negotiations, the two sides signed a long-term cooperation MoU to develop and expand security and law enforcement cooperation.

Another topic of the agreement is the exchange of experiences to combat the factors that create insecurity.

Before the meeting, Radan visited the central building of the Russian National Guard Command to have a look at various sections of the National Guard Museum.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran’s police commander held talks with the secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Platonovich Patrushev.

Brigadier General Ahmadreza Radan arrived in Moscow at the head of a delegation for a two-day visit Tuesday.

Upon his arrival at the Moscow airport, Radan said, "During this trip, a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in law enforcement and exercising laws fields would be signed."

According to the Iran police chief, the Iranian police delegation was slated to visit the potentials and capabilities of the Russian police in the fight against organized crime in addition to holding meetings with Russian security and law enforcement officials.

