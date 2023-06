The attack was carried out in Sistan and Baluchestan Province on Monday night.

The border guard was martyred during the clashes with the terrorists as they were trying to enter the country.

Nearly a month ago, the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FARAJA) in a statement announced that six border guards were martyred during the armed clashes with terrorists in Saravan in Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

MNA/TSN