May 21, 2023, 9:09 AM

6 border guards martyred in terrorist attack in SE Iran

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – Six border guards were martyred and one others were injured in a terrorist attack in Saravan County, southeastern Iran.

Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FARAJA) in a statement on Sunday announced that last night, the attempt of terrorists to enter the country from the border of Pakistan was met with the resistance of the brave border guards in Saravan.

Unfortunately, six of the border guards were martyred during the armed clashes with terrorists, the statement added, saying that one was also injured critically. 

According to the statement, during the conflicts, the terrorists fled the scene. 

