Terrorist attack in Saravan against Iran, Pakistan interests

Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FARAJA) in a statement on Sunday announced that last night, the attempt of terrorists to enter the country from the border of Pakistan was met with the resistance of the brave border guards in Saravan.

Unfortunately, six of the border guards were martyred during the armed clashes with terrorists, the statement added, saying that one was also injured critically.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani on Sunday strongly condemned the brutal terrorist attack in Saravan County.

Referring to the recent presence of a high-ranking Pakistani delegation headed by the Prime Minister of Pakistan at the opening ceremony of the joint border market projects, Kan'ani stated that the terrorist attack is a purposeful action against the security and interests of the two countries so that they do not allow the joint border to be the border of friendship and cooperation and be beneficial for the people of the two countries economically.

"While condemning the evil act, the Islamic Republic of Iran expects the Pakistani government to implement the agreements between the two countries to suppress terrorist groups as soon as possible and to try to improve the security of the common borders," the Iranian senior diplomat said.

"The aim of these terrorist groups is definitely to disrupt the security of the common borders and the security of the people living on the borders of the two countries, and Iran, as in the past, once again emphasizes its efforts to expand security in the region and develop cooperation," Kan'ani added.

