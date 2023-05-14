  1. Politics
Iranian drones best, most efficient drones in world: cmdr.

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – The commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force says Iranian drones are among the best and most efficient drones in the world and can perform missions in various fields.

The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are equipped with the best modern defense equipment in the world, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said on Sunday.

Referring to the joining of new equipment and systems to the Air Defense Force, Sabahifard said that the air defense force is constantly progressing and being equipped with homegrown systems.

Enemies are aware that the Air Defense Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran has powerful systems and they are ready to face any threat, elsewhere he said.

UAVs made by the armed forces of Iran have special features, he also said, adding that these drones are considered among the best and most efficient drones in the world and can perform missions in various fields.

