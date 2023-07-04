Iran enjoys self-sufficiency in radar system, missile weapons

Visiting the operational sections of the Khandab air defense group on Tuesday, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi-Fard evaluated the combat capability and defense readiness of this group and its subsidiary sites.

During his visit, Brigadier General Sabahi-Fard said that today, the defense complex has achieved a level of knowledge, ability, and authority that modern defense systems are domestically designed, produced, and placed in the operational cycle.

He noted that self-sufficiency and optimization of radar systems and missile weapons are valuable achievements of the army's air defense.

Referring to the deterrence power of Iran’s Army, he underlined that Iran’s air defense does not allow any foreigner to violate the air territories of the country.

