Iran Air Defense Force fully prepared to counter any threat

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said Iran enjoys a strong deterrence thanks to the strategic goals established by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the expertise of Iranian youths.

“The powerful Air Defense Force is ready to confront any threat in the safe skies of our beloved country using its new domestically-build systems,” the commander said, Press TV reported.

He said the country’s integrated air defense network, which is responsible for the operational control of the air defense units, is becoming stronger at different levels.

He also said the tremendous power of the Air Defense Force was displayed during the large-scale Zolfaqar 1401 joint military drills held in the southern parts of the country early this month.

The drills also proved that the integrated air defense network has turned into a reliable power not just in the region but across the entire globe thanks to its home-made radar and missile systems, he added.

MNA/PR