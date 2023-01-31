  1. Politics
Jan 31, 2023, 5:20 PM

Iran Air Defense Force fully prepared to counter any threat

Iran Air Defense Force fully prepared to counter any threat

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – The commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force says his forces are fully prepared to counter any threat against the country’s secure skies by making use of its state-of-the-art homegrown defense systems and radars.

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said Iran enjoys a strong deterrence thanks to the strategic goals established by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the expertise of Iranian youths.

“The powerful Air Defense Force is ready to confront any threat in the safe skies of our beloved country using its new domestically-build systems,” the commander said, Press TV reported.

He said the country’s integrated air defense network, which is responsible for the operational control of the air defense units, is becoming stronger at different levels.

He also said the tremendous power of the Air Defense Force was displayed during the large-scale Zolfaqar 1401 joint military drills held in the southern parts of the country early this month.

The drills also proved that the integrated air defense network has turned into a reliable power not just in the region but across the entire globe thanks to its home-made radar and missile systems, he added.

MNA/PR

News Code 196883

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News