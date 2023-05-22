All country borders covered by air defense radars: cmdr.

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard made the remarks at the honoring ceremony for the veterans of the defense of Operation Beit ol-Moqaddas, which was held on Monday morning at the headquarters of this force.

Stating that air defense is the first priority of the armed forces, Sabahifard said, "In the air defense force, after the formation of the air defense base of Khatam-al Anbiya in the last few years, very good measures have been taken in the field of localization of defense equipment and systems and weapons."

Pointing out that the air defense systems of the army are operational in all technical and specialized areas and defense groups, Brigadier General Sabahifard noted, "We are the hub of drone production in the armed forces, and all types of drones are produced internally while observing synergy and exchange of knowledge in relationship with other armed forces and are provided to other forces."

SKH/ISN1402030100579