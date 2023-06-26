Tehran special partner for Yerevan: Armenian official

Alen Simonyan made the remarks in the meeting with the outgoing ambassador of Iran to Yerevan Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri.

Simonyan thanked the Iranian ambassador for the efforts made in strengthening the Armenian-Iranian relations and raising the efficiency of cooperation during his tenure, Armen Press reported.

The Armenian official noted that Iran promotes the establishment of peace in the region and strengthens stability with its balanced policy.

Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri, for his part, noted that Iran especially values the importance of relations with Armenia, which are conditioned by historical-cultural connections, mutual economic interests, as well as common approaches towards a number of regional problems.

The Iranian ambassador highlighted the uninterrupted work of the inter-parliamentary committees and the effective cooperation of friendship groups.

At the meeting, the friendly close ties established between the two parliaments and the initiatives directed to the deepening of collaboration between the parliaments were highlighted.

At the end of the meeting, Alen Simonyan once again underlined the Iranian ambassador’s considerable contribution to the framework of the rich agenda formed between Armenia and Iran.

