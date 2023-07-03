Armenia hopes for intensive development of ties with Iran

Armen Grigoryan made the remarks in a meeting with the outgoing Iranian ambassador to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri.

Grigoryan thanked the Iranian ambassador for his support over the years of his tenure and wished him good luck in his future activities, Armen Press reported.

The Armenian top official attached importance to the jointly implemented work and expressed hope that bilateral relations will continue to intensively develop for the welfare of the two peoples.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, said that the Armenian-Iranian bilateral relations are based on a rich historical-cultural past.

"The close partnership of the past years is a testament to this", he added.

Mehdi Sobhani, the former ambassador of Tehran to Damascus, is Iran's new ambassador to Yerevan.

SKH/PR