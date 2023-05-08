Armenia to elaborate new Europe-India-Iran transport corridor

According to the decree, posted on the government’s website, the task force will deal with organizing a multimodal high-speed route of international cargo transportation via Armenia, ARKA News Agency reported.

The task force’s goals include discussions and development of a new corridor for cargo transportation with the participation of Armenia, which will connect the countries of East Asia, India and Iran with Europe through Georgia and the Black Sea and in the opposite direction as an alternative to the North-South international transport corridor.

The new route is to connect Europe with India and East Asian countries through the Indian Ocean.

The task force will be headed by the Armenian Minister of Economy. The minister will have to report to the Prime Minister the progress on a quarterly basis, with final results to be submitted before November 1, 2023. The task force must establish contacts and discuss technical and other issues with relevant departments of India, Georgia and Iran.

On April 20, Yerevan hosted the first political consultations in a trilateral format between the Foreign Ministries of Armenia, Iran and India. The issues discussed at that meeting included new economic, regional and communication channels, as well as the prospects for deepening trilateral cooperation in various areas.

An agreement was reached to continue the consultations in the trilateral format.

