Iran, Armenia officials discuss regional security

TEHRAN, Jun. 14 (MNA) – The Iranian ambassador to Yerevan and the Armenian Minister of Defense met and held talks on bilateral issues on Wednesday.

Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri and Suren Papikyan discussed the progress and prospects of Armenian-Iranian cooperation and exchanged views on regional security issues, Armen Press reported. 

At the end of the meeting, Papikyan thanked the Iranian ambassador for strengthening Armenian-Iranian relations and increasing the efficiency of cooperation during his tenure in Armenia, wishing him success in his future work.

Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri started his work as Iran's ambassador to Armenia earlier in March. 

