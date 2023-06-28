Iran’s commercial ports register 7% increase in Q1 throughput

The total unloading volume stood at 17.96 million tons, including 6.56 million tons of oil and 11.4 million tons of non-oil goods while the total loading volume stood at 35.26 million tons, including 17.88 million tons of oil products, new data released by the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran show.

A total of 53.22 million tons of commodities were loaded and unloaded at Iran’s commercial ports during this period, registering a 7% rise compared with a similar period last year.

MNA/PR