Jun 25, 2023, 5:30 PM

Iran U17 football team beat Yemen to qualify for World Cup

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – Iran's national U17 football team defeated Yemen in the quarterfinal of the 2023 AFC U17 Asian Cup to advance to the next stage and also qualify for the next World Cup.

The two teams ended the match 0-0 to go to the penalties to decide on the results. Iran beat their opponent 4-2 on penalties as their goalkeeper saved two kicks.

With today's victory, Iran not only advanced to the semifinal stage of the Asian competitions, but also they could qualify for the FIFA U17 World Cup Indonesia 2023. 

Iran had defeated Afghanistan and South Korea and were held by Qatar in Group B.

Hossein Abdi’s boys will play the winners of Japan and Australia on Thursday in the semifinals.

Kamal Iranidoost

