  1. Sports
Jun 16, 2023, 9:46 PM

Iran beat Afghanistan in AFC U-17 Asian Cup

Iran beat Afghanistan in AFC U-17 Asian Cup

TEHRAN, Jun. 16 (MNA) – The national Iranian U-17 football team defeated the team of Afghanistan in the group stage of AFC U-17 Asian Cup on Friday.

Iran's national football U17 team played against Afghanistan in their first match in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup and defeated the neighboring country's team 6-1.

With that result, Iran climbed to the top of the Group B of the competition in the first round of the group stage.

In the same Group B, the South Korean U17 team won against Qatar 6-1 on Friday.

The result today was exactly repeating the same 6-1 result Iran national football team gained over Afghanistan a few days ago.

KI/ISNA1402032616919

News Code 202049

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News