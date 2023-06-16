Iran beat Afghanistan in AFC U-17 Asian Cup

Iran's national football U17 team played against Afghanistan in their first match in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup and defeated the neighboring country's team 6-1.

With that result, Iran climbed to the top of the Group B of the competition in the first round of the group stage.

In the same Group B, the South Korean U17 team won against Qatar 6-1 on Friday.

The result today was exactly repeating the same 6-1 result Iran national football team gained over Afghanistan a few days ago.

