EU sanctions Iran entities over drone supply claim to Russia

The restrictive measures were approved by the Council of the European Union on Friday as part of the 11th package of sanctions against Moscow over Russia’s long-running military operation in the former Soviet republic.

The Council added an additional 87 entities from various countries to the list of entities "directly supporting Russia’s military and industrial complex" in its operation in Ukraine, saying, “They will be subject to tighter export restrictions concerning dual-use goods and technologies.”

The list included four Iranian companies that the Council claimed to be “manufacturing unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) and providing them to Russia,” alleging that they were “involved in the circumvention of trade restrictions, and certain Russian entities involved in the development, production and supply of electronic components for Russia’s military and industrial complex.”

The Council of the European Union claimed that the entire 87 entities were “responsible for actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.”

The Council added that the restrictive measures “intended to strengthen existing EU sanctions and crack down on their circumvention.”

Both Iran and Russia have repeatedly denied claims that Tehran has provided Moscow with drones to be used in the Ukraine war.

The anti-Iran claims first emerged in July last year, with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan alleging that Washington had received “information” indicating that the Islamic Republic was preparing to provide Russia with “up to several hundred drones, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline” for use in the war.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in November dismissed media controversy over Iran’s alleged support for Russia in the Ukraine war, adding, however, that Tehran had provided Moscow with a limited number of drones months before the war in Ukraine.

Amir-Abdollahian also assured that Iran will not be indifferent if it is proven that Russia has used Iranian drones in the conflict.

MNA/PressTV